Local business is up for a challenge

MPrint offers but isn’t limited to signs, banners, and window decals, vehicles and wraps. Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County community is supportive and encouraging, and for a new, local business, their wish is to give back to the community.

“We want to be able to give back to the community,” MPrint Co-owner Luke Miller said. “We pretty much just want to serve everybody, and create the custom products in a timely fashion.”

MPrint Signs & Designs opened in late 2022 and hit the ground running in 2023 with the goal of serving the community. Whether it be for advertising, businesses, or birthday parties, co-owners Miller and Matt Thompson saw the need for quick turn arounds and quality within the industry both as consumers and producers, so they embarked on a long journey to embark that change for themselves.

“I like taking a challenge. Those are the jobs I like doing,” Miller said.

He said starting the company has had its difficulties, but he can see it growing and expanding more in the future. MPrint also has an award winning graphic design team who are willing to step up to bat and help create custom designs if one is not already presented.

“We want to make everyone’s ideas come true. We will make it happen,” Miller said.

Miller says this is just the beginning, and getting to help the community celebrate, promote, and showcase their custom logos or pieces is why they are there. Even if a design seems challenging, the team is ready to help to take it upon themselves to work towards that end goal.

By bringing in a design or requesting one to be created, the staff is able to print it on any of the specified material. They offer but aren’t limited to signs, banners, and window decals, vehicles and wraps.

With a DTG (direct to garment) method, MPrint is also able to offer apparel and embroidery. DTG is a process where they pre-treat the shirt before printing the desired image on the garment directly.

Located at 293 Eidson Road in Greenville, Mprint offers on-demand printing for customer-bought apparel meaning “You bring it, we print it”. For more information or an estimate call 937-459-5160 or go to their Facebook page at MPrint Signs & Designs LLC.