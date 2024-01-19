Common Pleas court report

GREENVILLE — Travis L. Fliehman, Judge of the Darke County Court of Common Pleas, reported on the following actions undertaken by the Court for the month of December, 2023: http://www.darkecountycommonpleas.com

There were 25 new civil cases filed or reopened; 18 civil cases were completed; 116 total civil cases remain pending.

There were 10 new criminal (felony) cases filed; 32 criminal cases were completed; 97 criminal cases remain pending.

Regarding domestic relations cases, 21 new cases or motions were filed or reopened; 28 cases or motions were completed. A total of 92 cases remain pending as of the end of December, 2023

For further information, contact Judge Travis L. Fliehman, Common Pleas Court, Courthouse, Greenville, Ohio 45331 (937) 547-7325.