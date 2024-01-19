PERI meeting planned

GREENVILLE — The next meeting/luncheon of the Darke County Public Employee Retirees, Inc. Will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, at the VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. The cost of the lunch is $13, payable at the door.

The guest speaker is State Representative Angie King. She will be discussing the Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset, (WEP/GPO). King is urging Congress to repeal WEP/GPO to give public servants that pay into Social Security their full benefits upon retirement. Presently, public employees can have their Social Security earning potential lowered by up to 50 percent due to earning a public pension.

Anyone who has retired, or spouse of a retired individual, that is affiliated with the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS), is welcome to attend and is eligible to join their local chapter of PERI. If you would like to attend this meeting, you will need to make reservations by calling Vivian Nieport, attendance chairwoman, at 937-548-3961, on or before Sunday, Jan. 28. If there is no answer, leave a message and she will return your call. Current members will be contacted by the PERI calling committee.