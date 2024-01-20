Local beekeepers donate to food pantry

Pictured is Ty Shelby (right), GGLBA president, presenting the honey to Homer Barnett (left), director of C.A.L.L. Ministries. Submitted photo

MERCER COUNTY — Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association (GGLBA) recently donated 50 pounds of honey to C.A.L.L. Ministries’ food pantry. The honey, packaged in 12 oz. bottles, was produced at the club’s beeyard.

GGLBA is pleased to be able to support local families in need and C.A.L.L. Ministries. C.A.L.L serves families in need in Mercer County. Learn more at http://callministries.org.

GGLBA supports beekeeping and beekeepers in the Grand Lake area. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/GreaterGrandLakeBeekeepers. Allen Heindel is the vice-president GGLBA. The organization serves beekeepers in Mercer, Auglaize, Van Wert, Allen, Darke, and Shelby counties.