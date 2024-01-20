Local blood drives planned

DARKE COUNTY — Solvita is currently in urgent need of multiple blood types. Join the mission of January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at the following blood drives.

Mississinawa Valley High School community blood drive Tuesday, Jan. 30 from 8-11 a.m. at 1469 state Route 47, Union City.

Spirit Medical Transport community blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 3-6 p.m. at 5484 State Route 49 South, Greenville.

Union City Community High School community blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at 603 North Walnut St.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center in January and February will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.

January Blood Donor Awareness Month was proclaimed nationally in 1969 and by the Ohio General Assembly in 2018. The joint purpose is to honor donors and encourage more donations during the winter months when the holiday season, severe weather, and seasonal illness get in the way of maintaining an adequate blood supply.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.