MV blood drive in honor of Bergman

Renee Bergman, an eighth-grade teacher at Mississinawa Valley Schools and mother of five, is battling colon cancer. Submitted photo

UNION CITY — Support Mississinawa Valley Schools teacher Renee Bergman in her fight against cancer by donating at the Mississinawa Valley High School community blood drive Tuesday, Jan. 30 from 8-11 a.m. at 1469 State Route 47, Union City.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Bergman, an eighth-grade teacher at Mississinawa Valley Schools and mother of five, is battling colon cancer. She received a blood transfusion after surgery and is likely to need additional blood and platelet transfusions during chemotherapy.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center in January and February will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.

January Blood Donor Awareness Month was proclaimed nationally in 1969 and by the Ohio General Assembly in 2018. The joint purpose is to honor donors and encourage more donations during the winter months when the holiday season, severe weather, and seasonal illness get in the way of maintaining an adequate blood supply.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.