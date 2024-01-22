Former Advocate editor passes away

Bob Robinson

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Former Daily Advocate Editor Bob Robinson passed away Jan. 20 at his home at the age of 79.

Robinson fondly talked about his life prior to coming to Darke County, including graduating from his beloved Texas A&M University. He proudly wore a ring bearing the school’s insignia.

Robinson was born in St. Louis, Mo. to Margett (Swatek) and William Baldwin, and later became the adopted son of John Robinson after William’s passing.

After graduating from college, Robinson moved to California where he started a business that wrote editorial pieces for businesses. He eventually made his way to Michigan and then onto Greenville, Ohio where he made a huge impact on the community.

Many believe Robinson was the best editor the Daily Advocate ever had. He was always on top of the story and kept readers informed with everything that was happening in the county. Not only did he push his reporters to get the story, Robinson was an incredible mentor. He mentored new reporters and taught them the ropes and he mentored high schoolers with an interest in journalism.

That love for mentoring and teaching led him to his final career. After leaving the Advocate he became a professor at Edison State Community College and taught communications to hundreds of students. He was also a substitute teacher in the Greenville City Schools system. Robinson also joined the staff of The Early Bird for a short time. It was while he was at The Early Bird that Robinson began holding after school and summer tutoring sessions for children falling behind in their studies. Those sessions eventually turned into something much more when he founded Empowering Darke County Youth. Under Robinson’s leadership, that organization flourished and helped hundreds of elementary-age children keep up with their studies and build a love for learning.

It’s not hard to imagine that Robinson’s impact on his adopted hometown will last for many generations.

Robinson had also served in the Greenville Kiwanis Club and was a member of the VFW.

Robinson was also an author. In July 2008, he published his book, “God Don’t Make Junk”. It was inspired by his life, experiences and years of teaching.

