Swiger named Spelling Bee champ

Shown are the Darke County Spelling Bee winners Dillon Hiestand, Kaylie Miller, Nicholas Swiger, Grace Saylor, and Leah Lawrence. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The annual Darke County Spelling Bee was held at Romer’s in Greenville on Jan. 18. The annual event featured 32 spellers in grades 4-8. The spellers represented eight county schools districts.

After six rounds of spelling, a chamption was crowned. Nick Swiger of Bradford Junior High School correctly spelled cataclysmic for the final word. Kaylie Miller of Mississinawa Valley Elementary was the runner-up.

Although they had the winner, there was spell-off for third through fifth place. The spellers went through an additional seven rounds. The other students who placed were Grace Saylor, Franklin Monroe Junior High, third place; Dillon Hiestand, Versailles Middle School, fourth place; and Leah Lawrence, Tri-Village Junior High, fifth place.