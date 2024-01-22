Versailles earns tenth win of season with win over Tippecanoe

Junior Taylor Wagner led the team with 20 points. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Sophomore Katey Litten chipped in scoring wise in the second half with 11 points. Senior Jenna Dirksen applies on ball pressure. White said the team has bought into having the defense jump start the offense.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

VERSAILLES — It took awhile for the Lady Tigers to get a lead. But once they did, they held onto it as they defeated Tippecanoe, 53-28, at home on Jan. 22.

Versailles girls basketball head coach Tracy White said the team played really well and showed off how much they have grown so far this season, especially within the last two weeks.

“You step on the court with a team like Alter and you compete and it makes you a better team win or lose. Then you come out in a game like this and this is a great Tipp City team. I felt like our girls played within themselves, played as a team and it showed within the score,” White said.

With about two minutes left in the first quarter, Versailles took the lead. From that point on, they didn’t let it go.

Junior Taylor Wagner was on a tear from the start of the game. She scored six straight points to give Versailles a 13-8 lead in the final minute of the quarter.

Wagner had 13 points in the first half as Versailles led 24-11 at halftime. Wagner was doing more than her usual post scoring. She went coast to coast for a layup and also attempt a three point shot.

White said Wagner has been improving on using her off hand more, her left, to score and also has been working on her three-point shot.

Wagner has also become more of a leader on the team. White said she is a quiet leader and generally a quiet person. But once she gets excited, you know things are going right for the Lady Tigers.

“When she does get excited, it’s just like, ‘Okay. You know it’s going well when Taylor’s getting excited.’ She leads on the court, she leads in practice. This year, she’s actually been more vocal. But, she’s still quiet compared to the normal,” White said.

Despite some turnovers by Versailles in the third quarter, the Lady Tigers still outscored the Lady Red Devils. The defense for Versailles was suffocating all game long.

Tippecanoe had nine made field goals in the game. Five of them were in the third quarter. The Lady Red Devils didn’t make a field goal in the second quarter.

White said the team is buying into the philosophy that the defense will drive the offense and it has been working lately. Versailles is doing the little things to cause turnovers and giving them momentum on the offensive end.

“Right now, our girls are taking so much pride in the defensive end of the game. It’s fun to watch, it’s fun to be a part of. Kudos to our girls, they’re all bought in and playing well,” White said.

Sophomore Katey Litten joined in on the scoring along with Wagner. Litten scored all of her 11 points in the second half. White said Litten is playing through a thumb injury and still gave the team her full effort while playing through the pain.

With senior Heidi Stammen out, more girls got some playing time. Sophomore Brooke Bergman made the most of her opportunity playing good defense and rebounding. White said Bergman played to her strengths and had a great game.

Wagner finished with 20 points as Litten and senior Jenna Dirksen both had 11 points.

Versailles is now 10-6 on the season with a 4-2 MAC record. They will host St. John’s on Jan. 25 at 6:45 p.m. and then head to Russia on Jan. 27 for a 5:30 p.m. tip off.

