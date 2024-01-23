By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

January is National School Board Month was initiated in 1995 and 2024 marks the 29th anniversary of School Board Recognition Month. It was designed to help districts celebrate and acknowledge their school boards. It is a time to appreciate the hard work of school board members and to educate the public about the important role that a school board plays in our communities and schools. At the January Arcanum-Butler Board of Education Meeting, Mike Fearon who was elected in November, took the oath of office to officially join the BOE. Also taking the oath of office were Kelly Norris, Eric Moore and Mark Trask who were re-elected in November. Kelly, Eric, Mark and Mike along with returning board member, Joe LeMaster, make up the Arcanum-Butler Local School Board. Kelly was elected by the BOE to be the President and Mark was elected to serve as Vice President. Thank you for your service to the students, staff and Arcanum-Butler School community!

Are you looking for a great venue for a Valentine’s Day Date? Couples looking for a memorable Valentine’s Day can find the perfect romantic escape at the Hotel Versailles, 21 West Main Street, Versailles, Ohio. This holiday, Hotel Versailles has created an array of offerings that are sure to impress. Couples looking for a special night out can book the Date Night Package, which includes a $50 food and beverage credit, sweet amenity upon arrival, guaranteed restaurant availability, and a late checkout of 2 p.m. On February 14, guests can also enjoy live music from 6 to 9 p.m. that evening from Roger Demange.

Franklin Monroe High School will be recognizing the 50th Anniversary of the 1974 State Runner-Up FM Boys Basketball team on Saturday, January 20th during the High School Boys Game versus Yellow Springs. The recognition will take place between the JV and Varsity games. The JV game begins at 5 p.m. Members of the team were: Kim Myers, Buzz Wallace, Kent Myers, Tom Spitler, John Cox, Randy Spitler, Mike Eberwein, Mike Allen, Rod Nealeigh, Scott Baker, Lance Moore, and Tri-Captains: Dennis Riesley, Mike Cross, and Brian Jones. Head Coach, Phil Dubbs, Assistant Coaches Steve Blackburn and Roger Collins, Managers, Lance Moore and Eric Utz, and Student Trainer, Terry Welbaum. Congrats to all in this special anniversary celebration!

SAVE THE DATE! Franklin Monroe High School will honor the classes of 1949, 1974, 1999, and 2024 at the 71st Annual Alumni Banquet on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

SAVE THE DATE! Arcanum High School will honor the classes of 1949, 1974, 1999, and 2024 at the 120th Annual Alumni Banquet on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Chick-Fil-A sandwiches will again be available at the Arcanum boys’ JV/Varsity basketball contest on Friday, January 26th at the concession stand. The Arcanum Alumni Association and the Arcanum Athletic Booster Club have partnered to bring you a healthier option this year at the concession stand on Friday nights. All proceeds benefit our athletes and students in many different areas. Both organizations thank you for your support!

CONGRATULATIONS LINDA CASTILLO! Linda is an AHS Class of 78 graduate and a New York Times Bestselling Author who was just notified of two new award nominations! The Edgar Award nominees announced on January 18th that her book AN EVIL HEART was nominated for the Sue Grafton Memorial Award. Her short mystery HALLOWED GROUND was nominated for Best Short Story. She is very excited to receive these additional nominations. If you would like to read her books, check them out at the Arcanum Public Library, or you can order them on her website: https://www.lindacastillo.com/ or Amazon and also at most local bookstores. Congratulations Linda! Linda currently lives in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Here’s some “cold” humor:

“Lawyers have their hands in their own pockets.” – Anthony Justice

“Cops yell ‘thaw!’ when chasing bad guys.” – Manmohan Rai

“You’re thankful for hot flashes.” – Roxanne Worsham

“You don’t mind when strangers rub up against you on the subway.” – Paul Wiley

“You mop the floor and it turns to frost.” – Karen Jones

“Donald Trump’s hair freezes in place.” – Renee Bailey

“I saw a greyhound bus and the dog was riding on the inside.” – Jose Febres

“You heat up the milk for your Cheerios” – Gangga Darlenne

“The ice cubes in my drink have goose bumps.” – Paul Meola