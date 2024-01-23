Greenville Police Blotter

Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

Jan. 9

DRUGS: at 7:01 p.m. officers on patrol on Washington Avenue near Pine Street observed a truck traveling with only one operating headlight. A traffic stop was conducted, and a K9 partner was deployed. The K9 partner alerted to a positive drug alert. A search of the vehicle alerted in the location of two bags containing suspected narcotics. Billy Saylor admitted to the substances being his, and charges will be pending lab results and grand jury indictment.

Jan. 11

TRESPASSING: At 4:52 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Fourth Street in reference to a trespassing complaint that was turning into a fight. The offender was located walking away from the apartment and was detained. The offender restricted detention and was issued a citation for obstructing official business. Nathaniel Lazar was issued the citation for OOB, but no other charges were filed in the incident due to all involved parties refusing to provide a written statement and/or cooperate in the assault complaint.

Jan. 12

JUVENILE COMP: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a missing juvenile/unruly juvenile. The father advised his 16 year old daughter did not get off the bus with his other children. School security footage showed the juvenile went with a friend on a different bus. The parents of the friend confirmed the juvenile had gone to their house. The father advised he wanted to press charges on his daughter for being unruly, as he did not give his daughter permission to go to her friend’s house. The juvenile was given a copy of her citation.

ASSAULT: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Main Street in reference to a welfare check on Joseph Egan. Through investigation, it was determined that Egan was going to be transported to the Dayton VA Hospital. He was placed into handcuffs, but grew very agitated and kept lunging at officers. He was turned around so an officer could place a coat over his shoulders, and when Egan saw the other officer, he lunged at him and stated he was going to get it. Egan then brought his knee up and struck the officer in the groin causing minor pain. He was forced to the ground by all officers until he complied and stopped trying to assault the officers. He was transported to the jail.

Jan. 14

WANTED PERSON: At 1:02 a.m. officers observed a listed Chrysler traveling east bound on East Main Street. The vehicle did not have its taillights on and did not have a license plate light. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle and an officer made contact with a wanted person. Magno Guzman-Zunun had a warrant for his arrest on a traffic offense out of Richmond, Ind. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

Jan. 18

WANTED PERSON: At 11:03 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of Sweitzer Street. Terry Gilbert had a warrant for a parole violation, and he was arrested and transported to the jail.

