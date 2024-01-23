Man CareFlighted after three trucks collide

Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Police Department, Greenville Fire, Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Township Rescue, and CareFlight responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — On Jan. 22, at approximately 2:32 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Police Department, Greenville Fire, Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Township Rescue, and CareFlight were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Childrens Home Bradford Road, Greenville, in reference to a crash with injury involving multiple vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed a white 2012 Dodge RAM 3500 driven by, Shekhroz Nematov, 21, of Brooklyn, NY, was traveling east on Childrens Home Bradford Road. Nematov failed to stop at the stop sign before entering U.S. Route 127. Nematov was struck by a black 2015 Kenworth that was traveling south in on U.S. Route 127. The Kenworth was being driven by Matthew Helman, 44, of Ligonier, Ind. Nematov was also struck by a 2023 maroon Mack Anthem that was also traveling south on U.S. Route 127. The Mack was being driven by Justin Hartings, 32, of Fort Recovery. All three vehicles involved in the accident had trailers.

Nematov was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight for his injuries. Both Helman and Hartings were not injured in this accident. This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.