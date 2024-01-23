Local WOAC schools compete at Bethel Invitational

Ansonia, Arcanum and Franklin Monroe swimmers all set personal or school records in the invitational. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Ansonia, Arcanum and Franklin Monroe swim teams competed in the Bethel Invitational on Jan. 20 at the Huber Heights YMCA.

Ansonia boys swimmer Gavin Stachler took seventh overall. He placed first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.85 and first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.18.

The Ansonia girls swim team took sixth overall. Makayla Stachler set a new school record in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:10.32 and took first. She placed second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:07.40. Kaitlyn Tollefson set two new school records. She took fourth in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:23.26 and fourth in the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 46.0.

The Arcanum boys team took fifth overall. Robby Arling took second in the 50-yard breaststroke with a personal best time of 36.73 and then third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:02.25. Titus Palmer took second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:24.14 and sixth in the 100-yard IM with a personal best 1:20.22.

For Franklin Monroe, Chelsie Eyler took seventh overall. She set a new school record for the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:10.61 and took sixth. She did take first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:28.67.