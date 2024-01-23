Train carrying ethanol tanks derails in Greenville

A drone captured the scene from above. Jim Comer Three tanker cars filled with ethanol were part of the derailment. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate A couple of the train cars ended up on State Route 571. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the Greenville City Police and Fire Departments received a call that an RJ Corman train had derailed near the intersection of State Route 571 and Wayne Street. The derailment occurred between Wayne and North Main Streets. The train was headed north.

When crews arrived, they found several cars had derailed, including three tanker cars filled with ethanol. After an inspection, it was determined the cars were not leaking. According to Darke County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Mindy Saylor, ethanol is a flammable liquid. EMA and the Greenville Fire Department are on the scene and will remain on the scene to monitor the tanks.

RJ Corman was able to move some of the cars not involved in the incident off of the roadway, but a portion of State Route 571 will be closed until cleanup is completed. Greenville City Police Lt. Ryan Benge urged motorists to use an alternate route. Non-commercial vehicles can most likely use State Route 49, Children’s Home Bradford Road and State Route 118 for those heading to or coming from Union City. Commercial trucks may need to use State Route 49, State Route 47 and State Route 118.

Greenville Safety Service Director Ryan Delk said derailment crews are enroute to Greenville. One is expected around 6 p.m. and the other is expected around 9 p.m. “Cleanup is expected through the night with a plan to have everything cleaned up and the road back open tomorrow morning,” said Delk.

The Daily Advocate/The Early Bird is working to find out when the cleanup process will begin. The initial report was RJ Corman is bringing in a train derailment crew and work will begin on Wednesday.

Saylor said her department is working with RJ Corman to get a contact person for the railroad to issue information to the public on the cleanup process. The Daily Advocate/The Early Bird has also contacted RJ Corman and is awaiting their reply.

The story will be updated as comments and information is received.

Mayor Jeff Whitaker said, “Thankfully no one got injured and the train was travelling at a very low rate of speed.”