Green Wave basketball couldn’t keep up with Xenia in loss

Senior Chace Drew led the team with 11 points in the game. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Junior Drew Hamilton scored 10 points, all in the second half. Senior De-Angelo Branson made a few buckets in the fourth quarter.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

GREENVILLE — As the game went on, the Greenville boys basketball team fell further and further behind Xenia at home. They lost 66-46 on Jan. 23 in a MVL matchup.

The Green Wave got the looks offensively, but couldn’t get enough shots to fall to stay close late. Head coach Matt Hamilton said when they go on these scoreless runs, they start to get sped up on offense and can’t recover.

“Ultimately, we got to put the ball in the hole. We go on dry spells which becomes long possessions when you haven’t put the ball in the hole. Momentum shifts and we just don’t handle it well,” Hamilton said.

Greenville was only down 13-9 after the first quarter. That was with them missing many shots that could have given them a lead after the first quarter.

But as the game went on, the turnovers started to pile up. The defense was holding strong for the most part as they continued to get stops.

Greenville was down 29-16 at halftime. Senior Chace Drew had nine points in the first half and was 6 for 8 from the free throw line.

Hamilton said they run offensive sets to get the ball inside to Drew or to senior Jack Chick or junior Drew Hamilton. Right now, they just can’t execute working the ball inside.

“We’re running offensive sets to try and get the ball inside to him or to Jack or to Drew sometimes. We just don’t do a good job of turning and looking for them,” Hamilton said.

The three-point shot started to work in Xenia’s favor in the second half. They made six threes in the second half, making nine total for the game.

Hamilton said they have to put both ends of the floor together. In this game, it was one side executing instead of both executing at the same time.

Greenville did start to see more shots go in late in the game as they scored 30 second half points. Drew Hamilton had all 10 of his points in the second half. Seven different players scored for Greenville in the second half.

But, Xenia already started to separate themselves while Greenville struggled offensively.

Drew led the team with scoring with 11 points. Hamilton had his 10 points and junior Liam Jasenski had nine points.

Greenville is now 3-14 on the season with a 3-10 MVL record. They will head to Stebbins on Jan. 26 for their next game with tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]