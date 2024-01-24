Concert will benefit Tucker Qualls

Tucker Qualls Submitted photos The concert will feature Eliot Sloan of Blessid Union of Souls, Alexis Gomez of American Idol, and Bronson Arroyo, Cincinnati Reds Hall-of-Famer. Submitted photos

CENTERVILLE — The Qualls Family Benevolence Fund is hosting a benefit concert, featuring Eliot Sloan of Blessid Union of Souls, Alexis Gomez of American Idol, and Bronson Arroyo, Cincinnati Reds Hall-of-Famer, and local worship musicians. The concert will be held at Fearless Church, 2601 E. Alex-Bell Road, on Jan. 23, from 6:30-9 p.m.

Tucker Qualls, 16, son of Pastor Travis and Jessica Qualls of Centerville, was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma of the left knee and femur in May 2022. After a brutal year-long battle of surgeries and chemo, Tucker went into remission in June 2023. In late August 2023, the Qualls family received the devastating news that the cancer had returned and had spread to the pelvis and both lungs. As the Qualls family begins to mentally, spiritually, physically, and financially prepare for the war with cancer with multiple surgeries and chemotherapy, friends and family are joining them in arms by hosting a benefit concert supporting the Qualls Family Benevolence Fund.

On Dec. 28, 2023, Tucker went into Dayton Children’s Hospital because his body is being attacked by a virus and has had a temperature up to 105+ degrees. Prayers are requested.

It is Tucker’s wish to beat his cancer and ultimately help support other families fighting this horrific disease.

You can support by giving in one of the following ways:

Checks Payable to: Hope Church, (**Check Notation: Qualls Benevolence Fund) and mail to Hope Church, 5890 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45459.

Through a link to the Qualls Benevolence Fund: https://hopechurchdayton.churchcenter.com/giving/to/qualls-family-benevolence