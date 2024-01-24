Edison State students complete police training

Shown are (back row) Ryan Slade, Jacob Klosterman, Arthur Franklin, Ted Wasserman, Philip Russell, Jeremy Gruss, Alex Howard, (front row) Commander Mahan, James Burch, Carter Ward, Bennie Stacy, Aaron Gilbert, Logan Gray, and Morgan Kimmel. Submitted photo

PIQUA — Edison State Community College’s Peace Officer Academy honored 13 students with a graduation ceremony on Dec. 19, 2023, following their successful completion of the 23-week program.

Students of the program met for six days each week, beginning on July 10, totaling more than 750 hours of training. The curriculum of the program is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC) and covers all aspects of law enforcement training, including administration, firearms, subject control, and investigation.

“This is another exceptional class of cadets willing to serve and protect citizens. They’ll serve proudly and be an asset to any agency willing to give them the opportunity,” said Joseph Mahan, Basic Peace Officer Academy Commander. “I wish them the best and much success in their chosen profession of being a law enforcement officer.”

Academy students can continue their education at Edison State and earn an associate degree by taking classes on campus or online. Following successful completion of the police officer program, cadets are required to pass the state certification exam.

Edison State offered the first Basic Peace Officer Academy in 2003, and the class that completed academic requirements this fall was from the 47th academy. Throughout its 20-year history, the program has enrolled 737 students.

Of the total number of cadets who qualified to sit for the state certification exam and passed, 80.7 percent have been sworn in as law enforcement officers in Ohio, representing 74 different police agencies in the state.

In the 2023 calendar year, 23 academy graduates were sworn in at agencies such as the Ansonia Police Department, Arcanum Police Department, Capital University Police Department, Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Fairborn Police Department, Jackson Center Police Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, New Bremen Police Department, Piqua Police Department, Premier Health Police Department, Shelby County Sherriff’s Office, Sidney Police Department, and Troy Police Department.

For more information about the academy, contact Veronica French, Manager of Professional & Technical Programs, at [email protected] or 937-778-7865. Those interested in entering the academy must be 21 years of age and eligible to own a weapon.

Fall 2023 Peace Officer Academy students who completed credit hour requirements include James Burch of Dayton, Arthur Franklin of Sidney, Aaron Gilbert of Arcanum, Logan Gray of Russia, Jeremy Gruss of St. Henry, Alex Howard of Huntsville, Morgan Kimmel of Bradford, Jacob Klosterman of Troy, Philip Russell of Covington, Ryan Slade of Greenville, Bennie Stacy of Urbana, Carter Ward of Greenville, and Ted Wasserman of Xenia.