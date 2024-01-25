Lady Patriots basketball gets ninth straight win with win over Lady Jets

Tri-Village sophomore Tai Mize drained seven three pointers as she dropped 25 points. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Franklin Monroe sophomore Eva Shellabarger led the Lady Jets in scoring with five points.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

NEW MADISON — The Lady Patriots have won nine games in a row after this 72-22 home win over Franklin Monroe on Jan. 25.

This time for the Lady Patriots, it was the outside scoring that led the way. Tri-Village head coach Brad Gray said the team has a high level of confidence in their shot right now.

“With the way we played in the second half against National Trail and the way we came out and played tonight shooting the ball, hopefully we’re starting to find something,” Gray said.

After leading 19-5 in the first quarter, Tri-Village scored 28 points in the second quarter and maintained control of the game.

Franklin Monroe head coach Tim Barga said once Tri-Village made their run, they were fighting an uphill battle against a great team.

“They got a big run on us early in the game. That set the whole tone for the game,” Barga said. “You can’t sit back there and say, ‘This girl is a good player, this girls is a good player.’ They’re all good players.”

Tri-Village sophomore Tai Mize had 22 points in the first half and made six threes. The team made 10 threes in the game. The offense was flowing through Mize for the first half.

The defense also gave Tri-Village extra possessions. The press defense gave Franklin Monroe problems. Gray said in that second half against National Trail, their defense also started to click and is getting better.

“That 2-2-1 press, especially with Tai and Adalynn up front and how athletic and quick they are and how active they are, that can be pretty bothersome. We’re still trying to figure it out. We’re not really great in it yet, but I think we’re coming along,” Gray said.

The Lady Jets were able to beat the press at times and get a quality look at the basket. They were able to string together some good possessions after going through periods of struggle.

Gray said he expected Franklin Monroe to make good adjustments with Barga at the helm.

“We knew that FM would come in and make adjustments as the game went on. Obviously, Coach Barga is a legend and knows what he’s doing. He’s won a lot of games, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy all night,” Gray said.

As the game went on, the defenders on the back line of the press started to make an impact. Once Franklin Monroe got past the two attacking guards up front, they had to deal with taller players. Senior Kiersten Wilcox and sophomore Kynnedi Hager made plays defensively playing behind the press.

With the defense clicking and the shots falling from the outside, the Lady Patriots didn’t allow the Lady Jets a chance to get back into the game.

Mize finished with 25 points and seven made threes. Freshman Kenna Wilcox had 14 points while Hager and sophomore Sydnee DeLong both had 10 points.

Gray said with teams doubling and trying to take away Hager in the paint, the recent shooting hot streak could help free up Hager.

For Franklin Monroe, sophomore Eva Shellabarger led with five points. Seven other Lady Jets players either had three or two points.

Franklin Monroe is 7-10 on the season with a 4-6 WOAC record. After a road game at Fort Recovery on Jan. 27, they will host Arcanum on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. and then go to Middletown Christian on Feb. 6 for a 6 p.m. tip off.

Tri-Village is 15-1 on the season with a 9-0 WOAC record. After a road game at Minster on Jan. 27, they will play at Bradford on Feb. 1 at 7:15 p.m. and then play at Versailles on Feb. 3 at 1:15 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]