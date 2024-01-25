New Versailles Police Officer graduated top of class

Mayor Todd Dammeyer and Chief Josh Bolin swear in Aaron Gilbert as the new Police Officer. Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — Versailles welcomes new Police Officer to the force.

Aaron Gilbert, from Arcanum, was appointed to the position for a six-month probationary period with the Versailles Police Department after taking the initiative and proving he is already dedicated.

“I’ve been riding up here with 300-400 hours of my own time while going to the Police Academy just to show my dedication to this department and to try and learn a little bit more before going out on my own,” Gilbert said.

With a strong family support system behind him, Gilbert was sworn in Wednesday evening after graduating in the top of his class, second in shooting, and he has the top score for the certification test.

“As far as I know, he is still number one on the score for the test,” Chief Josh Bolin said.

Mayor Todd Dammeyer said the village is excited for him, as they had been following Gilbert’s training to see how he did in the academy. After getting out of the Marine Corp., Gilbert embarked on a journey that brought him this opportunity, and he took the initiative with hard work and passion for the job itself.

“I’m really thankful for this opportunity. I’ve put in a lot of time, and I have a great support system,” Gilbert said. “This is something I’ve been working for for a very long time.”

Gilbert’s young son was in attendance to watch him be sworn in. Following the swear in, he ran up to Gilbert showing just how proud he is of his dad and his hard work by saying “you did good. You did good, dad.”

He, just like his son, is very excited and eager to start this new chapter in his life.

“I’m eager to get out there, and it is finally setting in that it’s here. I’m just so excited,” Gilbert said.

Not only was Gilbert sworn into a new position, but Officer Jason Perry was promoted to Sergeant with the Versailles Police Department. Chief Bolin said he had come from the Sgt. position before he became the Chief, and they wanted to wait at least a year before filling the position to ensure he had enough time to get his footing.

“I said I was going to hold off for a year or so just to try and make sure everything was in order before we opened up the sergeant position again, but here we are going into my third or fourth year running,” Chief Bolin said.

He said it was time to open that position back up. By opening up and filling the position, it will help delegate some of the work Chief Bolin has been doing on his own.

“Plus it just gives a better command structure for when I’m out of town or can’t be reached,” Chief Bolin said. “Another person in place that can make a decision and put a motion in place will be good.”

The village council would like to extend a congratulations to both Officer Gilbert and newly appointed Sgt. Perry on their new positions. Officer Perry’s new title will not go into effect until February.

