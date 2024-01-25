Wyatt Spencer heading to IU East and to the Marines

Wyatt celebrates his signing day alongside his mom, Kelly, and dad, James. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

ANSONIA — Ansonia senior Wyatt Spencer signed his letter of intent to join the track and field program at Indiana University East.

Spencer said IU East just felt like home the most to him.

“It feels more like home. It’s a small community, small classrooms. The class size there is like 40, which is what I do now. It feels more like home to me,” Spencer said. “And one of the jumps coach is actually a coach I competed against sophomore and junior year of track.”

Spencer competed on the indoor and outdoor track teams at Ansonia. In outdoor track, he was a part of the 2022 WOAC championship team and the 2023 WOAC runner up team. The team was also a district runner up in 2022.

In indoor track, he made it to the state meet in the triple jump. In both indoor and outdoor track, he ran in the 4×400 relay team. Spencer was also a member of the football team.

Track head coach Clint Neal said he is proud of Spencer and the growth he has shown since he was a freshman.

“If you look at his freshman year, I didn’t know what to expect. His running form was terrible, he was just a freshman. I think a lot of people can look at him and model off of that. Your freshman year is a learning experience and then you start to grow. He’s been a pivotal piece to our team’s success,” Neal said.

Neal thinks Spencer is capable of competing in many different events at the next level. From high jump to triple jump to being on a relay team to maybe even picking up javelin, Neal thinks Spencer is able to excel in most events.

Like last season, Neal said Spencer started high jump and already almost cleared six feet. In indoor track, Spencer made it to states in triple jump his first year competing in the event.

Spencer said he is excited to travel to different colleges and compete at the next level.

“Competition. Going to all of the big colleges and running while meeting everyone,” Spencer said.

Spencer is also committed to joining the United States Marine Corps. He said it has been a dream of his to join the military since he was a young kid.

“I’ve always wanted to do that since I was little. I got a hold of a recruiter and we made that day happen. June 10, Parris Island here I come,” Spencer said.

Spencer said he his first semester of college will be during the winter semester. He will be in the reserves during that time and is undecided on what’s next after that.

Ansonia High School Principal Jim Robson said he is proud of Spencer for not only his athletic achievements, but for his decision to join the Marines.

“We always don’t have a lot of kids that go into that. We take that very seriously here. When the kids go to any branch of the military, we got one in West Point right now, it’s to nice to bring that recognition to our little, tiny town and tiny community. Wyatt will be one of those kids that represent us very well,” Robson said.

