Shrine Club gives $75,000 to hospital

Shown are Darke County Shriners with representatives of the hospital and Antioch Shrine - Ken Kauffman, Dale Dickmann, Bruce Baughman (Antioch Potentate), John Bull, (chairman for the Board of Governors for the hospital), David Orrison (president), Ken Preston, Sr. (vice president), and Ron Nischwitz. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — On Wednesday, Jan. 24, the Darke County Shrine Club followed through on a pledge to give $75,000 to the Shrine Hospital in Dayton. The initial pledge was to donate the funds over the course of five years. The Shrine Club was able to pay off the pledge in one month.

Darke County Shrine Club President Dave Orrison, president of the Darke County Shrine Club, explained, “We sent the contract out in December. I signed it and we are actually paying it off tonight.” He said they made their first payment on Dec. 26 and after reviewing their finances and realizing they had the funds available they decided to pay it off at their meeting in January.

Orrison said the club raises its money by holding the Shrine jugs in front of businesses around Darke County. They also go to local businesses and ask for donations. He said they have great support from Darke County residents and businesses. Sloopy’s in Greenville also collects aluminum cans for the group, as well as the club having multiple barrels throughout the community. “We are one of the biggest donators or supporters out of Antioch out of all the units and out of all the clubs. We bring in the most and that’s kind of impressive,” he said.

The funds donated by the Darke County Shrine Club will support the Shrine Hospital in Dayton. The hospital treats children with orthopedic issues, cleft lip, spinal cord injuries and burns at no cost to the families for treatment or transportation.

This is the second $75,000 donation the club has made to the Dayton hospital. They were able to pay off the previous donation in a year and a half. “In a four-year period, we’ve given $150,000 to Dayton’s Shriners Hospital,” said Orrison. Darke County has had a Shrine Club for 34 years and over that period of time, they have been able to give $2.2 million to Shriners Hospitals.

John Bull, chairman of the Board of Governors for the hospital, expressed his excitement for the donation. “This check means a lot to us,” he said. The donation gives the local club naming rights to a room. “Thank you for all you do,” said Bull.

The club collects in Greenville, Union City, Arcanum, and New Madison. Next year they are going to expand their reach to Versailles. Orrison said they’ve never been to Versailles to try and collect donations, but they are going to try it.

If you want to donate, contact a Shrine Club member or look for the red fez when they are standing in front of local businesses with their jugs.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected].