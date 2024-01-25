Versailles girls get win over Tipp City, Greenville falls to Xenia; high school basketball roundup

Versailles junior Taylor Wagner had 20 points in the win over Tippecanoe. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Greenville senior Chace Drew led the team with 11 points. Greenville junior Maddie Hutchens was the only Greenville player to make multiple field goals.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the boys and girls high school basketball games from Jan. 22 – 24.

Girls basketball: Versailles 53 (10-6, 4-2) vs Tippecanoe 28 (11-5, 10-3)

On Jan. 22, the Lady Tigers of Versailles took care of business as once they got a lead, they never gave it back. Head coach Tracy White said the team has been showing off their growth from the last few weeks.

“You step on the court with a team like Alter and you compete and it makes you a better team win or lose. Then you come out in a game like this and this is a great Tipp City team. I felt like our girls played within themselves, played as a team and it showed within the score,” White said.

Versailles led 24-11 at halftime with junior Taylor Wagner scoring 13 points in the first half. She showed off her bag of tricks as she scored around the rim and went coast to coast for a layup.

Wagner even had a good look at a three pointer and took it. White said Wagner has been working on scoring with her off hand, her left hand, and has put some effort into her three-point shooting.

She has also grown more as a leader. White said even though she is still a quiet person, Wagner is starting to be more vocal this season.

“When she does get excited, it’s just like, ‘Okay. You know it’s going well when Taylor’s getting excited.’ She leads on the court, she leads in practice. This year, she’s actually been more vocal. But, she’s still quiet compared to the normal,” White said.

The defense had the Lady Red Devils in a bind all game long. Tippecanoe only had nine made field goals in the game. White said the team is taking pride on the defensive end and that has helped in improving on the offensive end.

White also said players like sophomore Brooke Bergman did a great job with the extended minutes she played. Bergman played well defensively and contributed in rebounding.

Sophomore Katey Litten was playing through a thumb injury and still scored 11 points in the second half. White said Litten played great in doing what she can do with that injury.

Wagner finished the game with 20 points and senior Jenna Dirksen also reached double figures with 11 points.

After a home game against St. John’s, Versailles will travel to Russia on Jan. 27 for a 5:30 p.m. tip off.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com.

Boys basketball: Greenville 46 (3-14, 3-10) vs Xenia 66 (4-13, 3-10)

The Green Wave did all they could to keep it close as they were in a scoring drought. But the missed shots led to Xenia walking away with the win on Jan. 21.

Head coach Matt Hamilton said the game starts to speed up on them when they go on scoreless runs and they can’t recover in time.

“Ultimately, we got to put the ball in the hole. We go on dry spells which becomes long possessions when you haven’t put the ball in the hole. Momentum shifts and we just don’t handle it well,” Hamilton said.

After being down four points after the first quarter, Greenville was down 29-16 at halftime. Senior Chace Drew had nine points in the first half, including going 6 for 8 from the free throw line.

Hamilton said they try to run some offensive sets to get the ball inside to Drew or senior Jack Chick or junior Drew Hamilton. But right now, the team just can’t execute getting it inside consistently.

As the game went on, the turnovers started to happen more and more from Greenville. Xenia then started to catch fire from the three-point line as they made six threes in the second half. They ended the game with nine total makes.

The offense did start to show life for Greenville in the second half. They scored 30 points in the final two quarters.

Drew led the team with 11 points as Drew Hamilton was close behind with 10 points. Junior Liam Jasenski had nine points off the bench.

Greenville will next play at Stebbins on Jan. 26 for a 7:30 p.m. tip off.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com.

Girls basketball: Greenville 25 (5-12, 2-11) vs Xenia 37 (10-7, 7-7)

With multiple players out, the Lady Wave still found ways to compete and lead for a lot of this game. Head coach Rachel Kerns said with some of their better players out and some players playing more minutes than normal, everyone stepped up and played well.

“In the girls defense, we weren’t ready to play with the personnel we had. We lost somebody earlier today that we didn’t know we weren’t going to have. We didn’t have time to practice putting people in different situations. Overall, they did a really good job,” Kerns said.

Greenville led 17-12 at halftime and didn’t allow the Xenia offense to get going. Kerns said junior Brooke Schmidt and sophomore Jayda Lyons did a great job making an impact in the rebounding department and were a big factor defensively.

Xenia senior Alaiya Meaux scored 15 points the last time these two teams played on Dec. 16 in a 51-35 Xenia win. Kerns said Lyons did a great job taking Meaux away as she only had one point in the game.

The Greenville offense started to lag behind in the second half. With just over three minutes left in the third quarter, Xenia took the lead and added on from that point on.

Kerns said the team shares the same problem coach Hamilton shared after his game against Xenia, they just need to put the ball in the hole. The opportunities are there, they just have to finish them.

“All of that, those silly turnovers and everything that happened. It’s a six possession, four possession game and we’re talking 12 points. We’re really not that far off, we just need someone else to be able to score a little bit,” Kerns said.

Junior Maddie Hutchens led the team with 12 points in her first varsity start. Kerns said Hutchens is one of the more natural scorers in the program who just needs to learn how to play at the varsity pace consistently.

Junior Elise Fugett scored three points while five other players scored two points.

Greenville will be at Stebbins on Jan. 27 for an 11:45 a.m. tip off and then will be at Tippecanoe on Jan. 29 for a 7:30 p.m. tip off.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com.

Girls basketball:

Arcanum 53 (11-6, 6-2) at Middletown Madison 44 (12-4, 5-2)

The Lady Trojans get a comfortable win on the road as they shot 44.4% from three-point range on Jan. 22. Junior Alexis Gibbons led the team with 17 points and junior Brooke Anderson had 15 points. Anderson was 4 for 6 from three. Arcanum will play their last game of the month at Twin Valley South on Jan. 25 at 7:15 p.m.

Bradford 37 (3-13, 3-5) vs Troy Christian 56 (7-8, 3-7)

The Lady Railroaders couldn’t get a run going to stop the Lady Eagles momentum in the loss on Jan. 23. The team did not register a free throw attempt in the game. Freshman Vivian Harleman led the team with nine points while senior Brooklyn Crickmore had eight points. After a road game at Mississinawa Valley, they will wait a week and host Tri-Village on Feb. 1 at 7:15 p.m. They will then host Emmanuel Christian on Feb. 2 at 7:15 p.m.

Franklin Monroe 21 (7-9, 4-4) vs Catholic Central 41 (7-10, 4-9)

The Lady Jets fall to Catholic Central. They were down 21-14 at halftime, but were outscored 20-7 in the second half. The team did force 17 turnovers in the game and held Catholic Central to 34% shooting. After a road game at Tri-Village, Franklin Monroe will play a road game at Fort Recovery on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Mississinawa Valley 54 (13-4, 7-1) at Union City 51 (10-12, 3-4)

The Lady Blackhawks were down 33-22 at halftime. They outscored Union City 32-18 in the second half to grab the road win. Mississinawa Valley has now won seven straight games. Senior Brenna Price had 20 points to lead the team. After a game against Bradford, the Lady Blackhawks will next play at Tri-Country North on Feb. 1 at 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball:

Ansonia 48 (4-10, 2-5) at Minster 74 (7-6, 1-2)

The Tigers hung around for as long as they could against the Wildcats. Senior Ethan Reichert led the team with 18 points and senior Matt Barga had 10 points. Ansonia will host Preble Shawnee on Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and then host Covington on Jan. 27 at 7:15 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]