MSG hosting Downtown Saccharine

GREENVILLE — This Valentine’s Day season show your loved ones how much you love them by showering them with a saccharine of unique gifts from our unique shops and have a date night downtown. The merchants would love your support and are ready to serve you and your sweetheart.

Earn a chance to enter a drawing for a $250 Downtown Shopping Spree for every $50 you spend in a downtown business. Patronize the unique shops, beauty salons, restaurants, coffee shops and more. “There are over 50 businesses participating in the Downtown Saccharine. Why not Shop Small all year? We have an amazing downtown and we all need to do our part to protect the charm we have in our community and help the businesses downtown thrive. We hope you will join the movement and choose to spend your dollars locally when possible,” said, April Brubaker, executive director.

You don’t have to wait for Valentine’s Day; you can choose your date night early or shop early to beat the Valentine’s Day crowd. Or better yet, really spoil yourself or your sweetheart and plan several love-fun filled days and evenings downtown during the Downtown Saccharine. By doing so, you will increase your chances to win.

Simply look for the Downtown Saccharine flyers in businesses to see who is participating, then for every $50 you spend you can enter to win at that business. It’s that easy to show your love for yourself, your valentine, for local small businesses, and downtown Greenville. Head downtown soon and look for signs.

What else is new that we think you will love? The 2024 Events Calendar! This year they changed things up: We will still have the popular staples such as the Artisan Stroll, Beggars Night Downtown, and the Hometown Holiday Horse Parade. We added some pretty cool Saturday’ events and will still be having First Friday’s from April-August which is now called “First Friday Season.” So what else is new? “We are so excited to bring the community A Spring Shop Hop with the Easter Bunny; Sham Rockin’ Madness with a Crack The Code Event and a Celebration at Sure Shot with The Flannels; Darke Side of the Moon Solar Eclipse Weekend where downtown will be the Hub of Entertainment; Dancing In The Street Event; Push em’, Pull em’ & Ride em’ Patriotic Parade and more!” said April Brubaker. Please check out the 2024 Events Calendar on the website and on social media and add them to your calendar, as the events are planned and finalized the details will be added there.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization that supports downtown Greenville through stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth. The organization welcomes private donations and volunteers to help fulfill their mission. In addition they rely on generous contributions from corporations, foundations, grants, merchants, partnerships and the city of Greenville to sustain operations year after year. They are looking for more community partners and volunteer involvement this year and will be having a volunteer and fund drive in February. To learn more about the organization visit their website at www.mainstreetgreenville.org and follow them on social media. You can also contact April Brubaker at (937)548-4998 or by email at [email protected].