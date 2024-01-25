Williams joins Osgood Bank

Natalie Williams

FORT LORAMIE — Osgood Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Natalie Williams to its growing team. She joins them as branch manager of Osgood Bank’s Fort Loramie location. Although she grew up in Piqua, Williams currently calls Sidney home. She brings a wealth of experience and a strong community focus to her new role.

Williams began her community banking career in 2019, starting as a part-time relationship associate at a financial institution. Her dedication and commitment quickly propelled her into a full-time position. In 2021, Williams achieved a significant milestone when she was promoted to Assistant Branch Manager of a location in Montgomery County, a role she fulfilled for two successful years. Her promotion to branch manager of the Fort Loramie branch of Osgood will help her deliver an impact closer to home in Shelby County. In addition to her work experience, Williams is currently pursuing a degree in Business with a focus on Management and Leadership. This academic pursuit underscores her commitment to continuous improvement and leadership excellence.

Her passion for community engagement is evident in her involvement with chamber events, community service initiatives, networking, and active participation in schools and businesses. Her goal is to bring the same energy and commitment to Osgood Bank, fostering strong relationships with customers and making a positive impact on the local community.

Expressing her excitement about joining Osgood Bank, Williams stated, “I’m excited to be a part of a team with genuine community investment!” This enthusiasm is reflective of her optimistic outlook and dedication to putting others at the forefront of her day-to-day interactions.

As a branch manager at Osgood Bank, Williams looks forward to leading the Fort Loramie location with a customer-centric approach, fostering community connections, and contributing to the continued success of Osgood Bank.

Osgood Bank is a community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the unique needs of individuals, families, and businesses in western Ohio. With a steadfast commitment to exceptional customer service, local expertise, and community empowerment, Osgood Bank strives to be the preferred choice for all banking needs. The bank offers a comprehensive range of personal and business banking solutions, supported by advanced digital banking services. For more information please visit www.OsgoodBank.com.