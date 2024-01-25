Wiping out distractions in Ansonia

Students had the opportunity to use a driving simulator with distracted driving goggles. Submitted photos Ansonia students tried to navigate an obstacle course. Submitted photos

ANSONIA — The Ansonia FCCLA Chapter recently held a Traffic Safety Week entitled “Wiping Out Distractions” for the high school students during the week of Dec. 4-8, 2023. The Ansonia FCCLA chapter was awarded a FACTS (Families Acting for Community Safety) grant that allowed them to conduct numerous activities within the high school setting. Three topics were the focus of the week: Speeding, Driving Impaired and Distracted Driving.

Every day a trivia question was sent to all students for a chance to win prizes. These questions were about statistics about the three topics highlighted. Students were also able to test their driving skills using a driving simulator which tested their abilities to drive on the obstacle course wearing the distracted driving goggles. The simulator was provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The highlight of the week was the assembly which included a video clip, presentations from both the Ohio Highway Patrol and the school’s local SRO, Deputy Fred Slade. The assembly concluded with class challenges using impaired goggles and finally students were encouraged to sign a pledge to not drive distracted or impaired. The FCCLA thanks all of the speakers and the numerous people who make Traffic Safety Week a success.