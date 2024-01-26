Lions learn about UCHS ag program

Pictured are Lions program chairman Len Hindsley, Jason Hawley, Carter Sickels, and Kyle Woolston. Submitted photo

Union City Lions Meeting of Jan.23, 2024

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions regular meeting enjoyed a “Taco Bar” meal and dessert provided by Diana Dubeansky.

The program for the evening was presented by Jason Hawley (Union City High School teacher), Kyle Woolston, (Randolph Eastern Schools (Vocational Agriculture teacher), and Carter Sickels, (Junior Vocational Agriculture student).

Hawley explained that they seek to help the community in the area of Food Insecurity by providing meals from the agricultural products provided by the Ag Department and also training in the trades.

Woolston discussed food production through the Animal Science program. He also talked about the new building projects that are underway, Sickels, who has a great deal of experience with farming, talked about raising chickens and mentioned that he enjoys “raising chickens, watching chickens and eating chickens”. There were no chickens present for comment.

The program was well received by the club and an informative question and answer session followed. There will be an open house for the new ag building on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m.

The Union City Lions Club meets the second and fourth Tuesday each month and anyone interested in attending may contact a Lions Club member.