Local Briefs

Elections board special meeting
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 9 a.m. for a special meeting to proof ballots for the March 19, 2024 Primary Election. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville.
Greenville BoE special meeting
GREENVILLE — Greenville City School District Board of Education will meet in speciall session on Jan. 29, 5 p.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to consider contracts, bids, field trips, professional leaves and personnel.