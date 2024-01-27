TUSCALOOSA, AL — Amanda Dowler was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall semester 2023.

A total of 13,950 students enrolled during fall semester 2023 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

