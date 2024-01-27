Versailles honors student and business

Camden Yagle was recognized as the Capstone Student of the Month for his outstanding work at Tooling Technology. Submitted photo

Capstone Versailles Agriculture Education Student and Business Highlight-Camden Yagle Student and Tooling Technology Ft Loramie, Ohio.

VERSAILLES — Camden Yagle is a senior at Versailles High School and participates in the Agriculture Education Capstone Program and has been selected as the capstone highlight student of the month. The Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone Program is in it’s 11th year. Yagle is the son of Jeremy & Betsy Yagle of Versailles. Capstone is a program that gives Versailles High School Junior and Senior Students that are enrolled in agriculture education an opportunity to gain real world employment experiences and opportunities while in high school.

Yagle has worked over 1,400 hours at Tooling Technology since June 2022. He works in the molding department at Tooling Technology and has recently been trained to bend tubes in which three other employees in the company know how to do this skill. Eric Schmitz, the plant manager, said, “Camden is very dependable, full of energy and brings spark to the molding department. Camden sees things to do, he has initiative and we are very excited about Camden being a full-time employee after graduation in May.”

Tooling Technology is located in Ft Loramie and is one of the largest suppliers of form tooling in North America. Tooling Technology has an aluminum foundry capable of casting stainless lines into molds. Including in house CAD, pattern and model making capabilities.

This year, 44 students are enrolled in the Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone programs and are leaving school after their daily required courses are complete and working at area businesses. The goal of the spotlight is to highlight each month one of the students that participate in the capstone program and highlight the skills/knowledge they are gaining, the roles/assets they are to their business. The students enrolled in capstone also use their employment as their Supervised Agricultural Experience Program. As part of their grade in capstone, students are required to keep detailed records of their hours worked, earnings and skills performed. In addition to the record books, capstone students are being evaluated at the end of each nine weeks by an evaluation completed by their employer.