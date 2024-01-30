Ansonia and Mississinawa Valley dance teams finishes top ten at states

The Ansonia dance team pose with their trophy after the award ceremony. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate The Mississinawa Valley dance team: Makenna Gulliozet (Senior), Braxten Trump (Senior), Shelby Fennig, Cali Johns, Gretchen Rodenheffer, Ella Godfrey, Ava Hummel, Kayaa Mote, Maia Wisner The Ansonia kick team finished as the runner-ups in that division.

HEATH — The Ansonia and Mississinawa Valley dance teams competed in the 2024 OASSA dance State Championships on Jan. 28 at Heath High School.

Ansonia had two routines place in the top ten in their division. Their kick team finished as the state runner-ups as their hip hop team placed sixth.

“We are so proud of each and every member of our kick team and hip-hop team. Our athletes train countless hours preparing for the state competition. We use all the local competitions to work up to that point. The girls have earned every bit of this, and we just have so much respect for all of our athletes. Our girls are multi-sport athletes and to have the success that we have had in the last three years at the state level is a testament to their dedication to dance,” head coach Ericka Kramer said.

The Mississinawa Valley hip hop team took ninth in the competition. So far this season, they took first at the Great Darke County Fair competition, Ansonia competition, Arcanum competition, at their own competition and at Northwestern in Indiana. They were the Grand Champion at Ansonia and their own competition. They took second in the WOAC conference competition.

“Ninth place is not where we wanted to be with the season we have had so far, but I am very proud of my girls for qualifying and getting to this level of competition. We have had an amazing and fun year so far,” head coach Daisy Brim said. “We are still not done yet with our competition season. We will be traveling to Orlando, Florida next month where we will compete at the national level for the first time. We are very excited we get this opportunity to travel there and compete against teams from all over the nation. I am so proud of our girls and all the work we have put into this year! They have represented MV very well this season.”