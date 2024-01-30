TROY — Troy-Hayner Cultural Center Taking Reservations for Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is taking reservations for this year’s Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea. There are two dates for the Tea: Thursday, April 18 and Sunday, April 21. Tea begins promptly at 2 p.m. on both days. Each year they acknowledge Mrs. Hayner for the gift of her home to the community with a tea during her birthday month. The Hayner Center is located at 301 West Main St., Troy.

Guests will be treated to refreshments by Starry Dreams Catering. A variety of teas from the Republic of Tea will also be served. Pianist David Wion is this year’s featured performer for the event. Wion will be playing Broadway showtunes, movie themes, standards, sacred and classical selections.

Reservations are required and can be made in person at the Hayner Center or online at www.troyhayner.org. The cost for the event is $20 per person.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday & Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, please visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.