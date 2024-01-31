Lady Wave lose to MVL foe West Carrollton at home

Junior Avery Baumann got the scoring going early with eight points in the first half. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Junior Brooke Schmidt played solid defense all game long and starting to score in the second half.

GREENVILLE — Like they have lately this season, the Lady Wave basketball team fought as hard as they could with a limited roster. They lost to West Carrollton at home, 49-28, on Jan. 31.

Head coach Rachel Kerns said many times this season they will have a player or two, who plays significant minutes, not be able to play come game day.

“2024 hasn’t been very kind to us. I don’t know in the last eight games if we actually had our whole roster able to play. Got another message today, a girl who has played major minutes didn’t get to come. She wasn’t feeling very good,” Kerns said. “It’s just making it’s rounds. It’s really hard to adapt when we don’t get to practice the day before with who we’re actually going to have in the game.”

After West Carrollton got off to a hot start scoring in transition, Greenville settled down and started to slow down the game. Kerns said it’s hard to compete with the Lady Pirates with their athleticism being at a different level.

The Lady Wave were able to slow them down in the half-court, but the Lady Pirates could take any turnover or missed shot and get out in transition in a second.

With the offense stalling during the second quarter, Greenville was down 38-13 at halftime. Fouls and some turnovers gave West Carrollton all they needed to gain a big lead.

Junior Avery Baumann scored eight points in the first half to provide most of the Greenville scoring. Kerns said Baumann as of late has been playing like she thought she would to start the season. She also said Baumann has done a great job bouncing back from her ACL surgery from last season.

“Her composure has been better. She’s shooting the ball a little bit better. I would love for her to be able to be our two-guard. But we just haven’t found that other person that can get us going in our offense. Really proud of how far Avery has come this season,” Kerns said.

In the third quarter, West Carrollton was able to drain out the clock and make a few threes to extend their lead to 49-19. They didn’t waste anytime trying to shorten the game in their favor.

Things started to look better for Greenville in the fourth quarter. They held West Carrollton scoreless and junior Brooke Schmidt took over. She scored nine points in the second half.

Kerns said it was great to see Schmidt be aggressive and wanting the ball in the second half. She also said it’s the best for the team if they can have Schmidt attempt more than nine shots a game. Schmidt is already a difference maker in the post with her defense and rebounding.

The team executed defensively in the half-court when there wasn’t a concrete game plan. Kerns said their best defender, sophomore Jayda Lyons, has been out since Saturday and they weren’t sure what they would get out of her.

It’s all part of the high school basketball experience. Players will be on or off the available roster in any given moment. It just creates opportunity for more players to show what they can do on the floor.

“It’s the reality of high school basketball. Whoever is available you play. Next man up,” Kerns said. “Some girls are really showing that they’re ready to get some more minutes. Some of us are finding out maybe why we’re not getting as many minutes.”

Only three players scored for West Carrollton. Senior Selena Frost led with 24 points. Kerns said Frost has her vote for MVL Conference Player of the Year. Junior Stephanie Grudy had 14 points and senior Iyanna Thompson-Carson had 11 points.

Schmidt led Greenville with nine points with Baumann not too far behind with her eight points.

Kerns said the biggest frustration right now is not getting consistent level of play from some of the players. It just speaks to the inexperience of the team.

Kerns said with two games remaining, they just have to continue to improve in areas they can control.

Greenville is now 5-15 on the season with a 2-14 MVL record. They will be at Fairborn on Feb. 3 for a 10:30 a.m. tip off. They will then end the regular season with a home game against Piqua on Feb. 10 at 11:45 a.m.

