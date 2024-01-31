Hensel presents Expedition: Antarctica

Margaret Hensel Submitted photo

GREENVILLE – Take the journey of a lifetime with world traveler Margaret Hensel at Greenville Public Library.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Hensel will be regaling the group about her once-in-a-lifetime trip to Antarctica. The program will begin at 11 a.m. in the third floor conference room.

In 1993, Hensel fulfilled a lifelong dream by traveling to this remote tourist destination. While there, she discovered much more than just ice and snow. A vast landscape teeming with wildlife, she was able to photograph many of the birds that call this frigid wonderland home.

Hensel and her husband Cliff have been globe trotters since 1971 when they first traveled to New Zealand to photograph birds, which is a passion of hers. Since then, the Hensels have set foot on all seven continents. Their voyage to Antarctica took place over a three-week period aboard a cruise ship that departed from the Falkland Islands.

This is a free event, and registration is not required. For more information on this program, contact Kelly at (937) 548-3915.