Mercer Co. Fair announces Christian concert

Thrive Worship Submitted photo

CELINA — The Mercer County Fair is excited to announce its annual Christian Concert featuring Thrive Worship with special guest Worship Anyway. This uplifting event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. at the new location on the fairgrounds, Cornerstone. Admission to the concert is free with paid gate admission into the fair, and limited seating will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

Thrive Worship, known for their dynamic and soul-stirring performances, will take the stage as the headlining act, bringing their popular songs of faith and inspiration to the Mercer County Fair audience. Joining them as special guests will be Worship Anyway, a talented group known for their heartfelt worship and engaging melodies.

“We are thrilled to host Thrive Worship and Worship Anyway at our Christian Concert during the Mercer County Fair,” said Fair Manager Cara Muhlenkamp. “This event provides an opportunity for our community to come together in faith and celebration. We invite everyone to join us for an evening of powerful music and fellowship.”

The Mercer County Fair Christian Concert promises to be a memorable experience for attendees of all ages, with music that uplifts the spirit and resonates with the heart. Don’t miss this special event as part of the Mercer County Fair festivities.

For more information about the Mercer County Fair Christian Concert and other fair activities, please visit MercerCountyOhioFair.com.