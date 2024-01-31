District 25-D of the Indiana Lions Club helps establish the Newly Formed Muncie Lions Club. Jim Dubeansky, 2nd Vice President of District 25-D and Union City Lions Club representative, presented a check for $100 to Muncie Lions Club President Suzzy Geisman at the Minnetrista Center in Muncie on Saturday Jan. 27, 2024. Shown are District 25-D Vice Gov. David “Rocky” Simpson; District Gov. Julia Koziki; 2nd Vice Gov. and Union City Lions past president Jim Dubeansky.
New Lions Club begins