PORTLAND, Ind. — The Jay County Campus of Arts Place invites you to bring your Valentine and enjoy a night of drinks and hor d’oeuvres by Kuhn’s Den, Tipsy Glass Winery, and Goodrich Brewery. They will host a concert with Gabriel Royal, a modern, renowned cellist/vocalist.

Influenced by Stevie Wonder, The Beatles and Burt Bacharach, Royal’s songs relive his relationships, triumphs and downfalls. He produced and released his self-titled debut album in 2016 earning raves for his soaring vocals!

The event will be held on Friday, Feb. 16 with drinks and hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m. and the performance at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Jay County Campus of Arts Place, 131 E Walnut St, Portland, Ind. The cost is $20 for adult and $15 for students. Food is included in ticket price. A cash bar is also available.

Thank you to sponsors of the Eric R. Rogers Performing Arts Series: Compass Wealth Solutions, Community Foundation of Randolph County, F&M Bank, National Endowment for the Arts, Indiana Arts Commission, Bollenbacher & Associates, LLC, and The Portland Foundation.

To purchase tickets, more information, or questions visit myartsplace.org, contact Arts Place by calling 260-726-4809, or emailing [email protected].