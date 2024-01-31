Vendors sought for An Art Affair

TIPP CITY — Call to Artists! Tipp City Area Arts Council’s A Fine Art Exhibition and An Art Affair is currently seeking artists and vendors for their annual spring show. This event draws a large crowd of attendees to Tipp City for a celebration of the arts and enjoy not only fine art, but also delicious food, and great entertainment!

A Fine Art Exhibit and Contest will be held at the Tipp Center (855 N. 3rd St.) from April 8th through April 13. Area artists are invited and encouraged to participate in a fine art exhibit and contest. Please read the entry information, submission rules and guidelines, prior to registering on our website at tippcityartscouncil.com/exhibit. Registration for the Fine Art Exhibition is due March 24. Questions may be directed to [email protected] or [email protected].

Additionally, the Tipp Center will be the site of our annual An Art Affair on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration for booth space now available for fine art vendors. All vendors must be juried unless they have previously attended this event. Contact us at [email protected] to be juried or with any questions. For more information, see their website at tippcityartscouncil.com/an-art-affair.