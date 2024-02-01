Broadband to the county on-time

Darke County Commissioners are Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes. Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The plan to bring broadband internet to areas of Darke County that lacked service is moving forward. The Darke County Commission has previously paid out funds to get the project moving forward and on Tuesday they received $200,000 in funding back from the Broadband Ohio Grant to replace some of the funds spent by the county.

According to Commissioner Larry Holmes said he has had conversation with the company installing broadband to locations last week. “They continue to get sites located and started negotiating where they can hang all the transmitters. So, there’s a lot of engineering work going on in the background.” The company is planning to visit with the commissioners in the first quarter to give a more in-depth update. He expects they will meet in March.

“There is stuff going on, but people aren’t going to get something at their homes for another three or four months,” he said. “It’s on time. It’s within the parameter of the contract,” he concluded.

In other business, Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Holmes approved a deed to give back a portion of Yorkshire-Osgood Road back to the Village of Osgood. Commission Aultman explained that Osgood is working on an annexation plan, and it was discovered the county owned a portion of the road. When the county did some ditch work years ago the village turned the street over to the county. The road was never turned back over to the village. “As they were going through the process, they realized we owned part of the street and the village didn’t and we are going to turn it over to the village to maintain and pave and deal with,” said Aultman.

The portion of the roadway measures 755-feet and there will be no cost to the city for the roadway.

Commissioners also approved the awarding of a CHIP Home Repair grant for a property in Arcanum at a cost not to exceed $28,946 for roof replacement and HVAC modifications. Commissioners also approved an amendment to a Home Rehab Loan Funds project. There was an increase of $3,526 due to rising costs. The project is taking place near Versailles.

The Darke County Commission meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:30 p.m., at the Darke County Administration Building, 520 S. Broadway, Greenville.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected].