White appointed to council seat

Greg White takes the oath of office from Greenville Mayor Jeff Whitaker. Lyn Bliss held the Bible during the oath. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Council has a new councilman. Greg White was approved and appointed by the Republican Central Committee for the position. White fills the council position vacated by Jeff Whitaker. Whitaker was elected by voters as mayor in the November General Election and was required to step down from his council seat.

White is a native of West Milton and is a 1973 graduate of Milton-Union High School. White said he had a 40-year career in the automotive industry and traveled around the world. He said he moved back to the area in 2014 to be close to his mother.

His goal as a councilman is to find a way to bring growth back to the city and to make people want to come to Greenville. “How that gets done, I have no idea,” he said. “But, those are objectives, objectives or goals figuring out what it’s going to take to do that.”

White said, “This is the first place I felt like I was home in the last 30 years. Greenville’s now my home and I thought I could contribute to the city.” He called Greenville a special place and pointed to the friendliness of its residents. “I’ve known this city since I was a kid. I used to come here with my grandfather to the Maid Rite and to the livestock auction grounds as a kid. I’ve just always liked it. When I was moving back here, this was one of the landing spots I was looking for in my last move and I found it.”

White officially became a councilman on Feb. 1 and will attend his first meeting of Greenville City Council on Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers at the Greenville Municipal Building.

