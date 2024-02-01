Celebrate Shrove at the Shrine

MARIA STEIN — On Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 13, also commonly referred to as “Fat Tuesday”, the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will be hosting a free pancake dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. The dinner will be held on the third floor in The Upper Room (elevator available).

Shrove Tuesday falls right before Lent, which is a time of absolution and penance for many Christians. During the 40 days of Lent, some people fast, while others give up something they enjoy. The reason pancakes are eaten on this day is because they were a good way for people to use up their milk, eggs, sugar, and flour.

After dinner, at 6:30 p.m., they will gather in the Adoration Chapel with Father John Tonkin for the Burial of the Alleluia. During the season of Lent the Church does not use the word Alleluia – a joyful cry of praise to God. The omission of alleluia during Lent goes back at least to the fifth century in the western church. Many churches embrace the practice of physically “burying” the alleluia as a symbol of this solemn Lenten change.

This family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. A free will donation will be accepted.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal, for people of all faith backgrounds and beliefs, through opportunities for prayer, pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. To learn more about the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, visit mariasteinshrine.org.