Greenville native featured at RAM

The works of Latosha Stone-Keagy will be featured at the Richmond Art Museum. Submitted photo

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Art Museum (RAM) will feature the work of Greenville native Latosha Stone-Keagy Feb. 10-March 30.

Stone, known by her artistic alias “ToshaIsGnarly,” is a painter and graphic designer who hails from Greenville. She is the propietor of the first Black, woman-owned skateboard company. With a passion for self-expression, she creates captivating artworks that depict cute yet fiercely empowered women. Drawing inspiration from anime and surrealism, her vibrant pieces demand a second glance, inviting viewers into a world where strength and femininity converge.

As RAM continues it partnership with Richmond Community Schools, every RHS student in grades 9–12, will be visiting this exhibit and will be receiving a skateboard template to design their own board. This experience is open to all Wayne County schools and inquiries should be sent to Education Director, Lance Crow, [email protected]. Support of programs like this comes from the Efroymson Family Fund, Palette to Palate, Stamm Koechlein Family Foundation, and the Quigg Fund.

Putting her paintings on skateboards took her art career to a new level, which led to many notable features such as Beyonce’s Black Parade list. Her work has been featured in Zumiez, the HBO Show “Betty,” DC Comics, and galleries across the United States.

Since her brand Proper Gnar’s inception in 2012, it has disrupted the skateboarding landscape – from a sport primarily viewed as young and male-oriented. Latosha aims to banish the stereotypes and orchestrate the beginning of a new dawning. Her brand empowers, uplifts, and showcases women, especially women of color, to jump onboard and skate.

The exhibit will feature original skateboard decks displaying their designs as well as paintings and digital artwork created by Stone. The exhibit will run from Feb. 10–March 30. There will be an Opening Reception and Artist Talk on Saturday, Feb. 10, 1–3 p.m. in the gallery.

For More Information Contact: Richmond Art Museum, 765-966-0256, www.richmondartmuseum.org.