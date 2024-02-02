Beekeepers will meet Feb. 13

ST. MARYS — Greater Grand Lakes Beekeepers Association (GGLBA) has invited Krispn Given, senior apicultural specialist at Purdue University (West Lafayette, Ind.) to speak at its Feb. 13 meeting.

Given started keeping bees at the age of nine and today is recognized as one of the leading international authorities in the field of instrumental insemination and honey bee breeding. Given has received numerous awards and honors for his work. Some of Given’s research focuses on the varroa destructor, a mite that has threatened honey bee populations in the US for several decades. His talk for GGLBA is entitled “Selecting for Behavioral Resistance to Varroa Destructor,” and explains how honey bees are beginning to fight back and how beekeepers can help through selective breeding programs.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the St. Marys Community Public Library, 140 S. Chestnut St., St. Marys and runs from 7-9 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association (GGLBA) meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at the St. Marys Community Public Library. GGLBA supports beekeeping and beekeepers in the Grand Lake area, drawing members from six area counties.