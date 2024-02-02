Get started in beekeeping at class

CELINA — Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association (GGLBA) will host its 10th annual Beginning Beekeeping Class on March 9, in Celina. The class will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. The class will be held at the Richards-Bretz Building, 119 W. Fulton St., Celina (behind the Mercer County Library). The cost is $50 per person ($25 for second person) if registered in advance. The cost at the door is $60 per person ($30 for second person).

Participants will learn everything they need to know to begin keeping bees themselves. Topics will cover all aspects of beekeeping. Demonstrations will show attendees how to assembly hive bodies and frames and install foundation.

The class includes:

* Full-day class covering everything you need to know about keeping bees

* Reference book “Bee-Sentials: A Field Guide” ($28 value)

* 1-year membership in Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association ($15 value)

* 1-year membership in Ohio State Beekeepers Association ($20 value)

* Beekeeping supply catalogs, literature, and handouts

* Opportunity to order hives and nucleus colonies (nucs).

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to 35 people. To register, contact Ty Shelby (419) 236-3734 or Scott Cohen (937) 470-2866.