Bradford Elementary Honor Roll

BRADFORD — The following students have been names to the Honor and Merit Roll for the second nine-week grading period at Bradford Elementary School.
Honor Roll
Fifth Grade – Brileigh Diehl 4.0, Harleen Gambill 4.0, Zohwi McCarty 4.0, Racen Phlipot 4.0, Greyson Trevino 4.0, Jacob Wood 4.0, Cailyn Barhorst, Cooper Bayless, Braylee Cline, Katherine Dennis, Haiden Frantz, Jalynn Greve, Paisley Guess, Zoe Hudelson, Sindaya Lingo, Hope Marsh, Cyrus Matthieu, Jonah Minnich, Alyonna Puterbaugh, Annelise Puterbaugh, Evan Reed, and Brooklyn Wright
Fourth Grade – Izabella Boltin 4.0, Sadie Miller 4.0, Meadow Mumaw 4.0, Natalie Rank 4.0, Samara Reed 4.0, Tyler Riffell 4.0, Hunter Schrader 4.0, Braxten Seman 4.0, Jason Smith 4.0, Boston Spurgeon 4.0, Brady Szilagyi 4.0, Garrett Yingst 4.0, Decavein Asher, Jacob Cain, Harlow Durand, Hunter Gilbert, Rhett Greve, Jaxon Hampton, Sophia Lacy, Avery Lear, Cordan Mead, Emmalynn Mills, Harper Moore, Micah Peeples, Charlie Smith, Waylon Waymire, and Kenson Whitehouse
Third Grade – Penelope Maggert 4.0, Marlie Phillips 4.0, Eli Vonderhuevel 4.0, Evelyn Biddlestone, Makayle Boyer, Emmett Clark, Lennox Burgett, Fallon Durand, Kylin Foster, Steven Greer, Colt Hammaker, McKinlee Miller, Waylon Nicholson, Maddison Swiger, and Kenyotta Williams
Merit Roll
Fifth Grade – Liam Allen, Trinity Clack, Layne Davis, Mason Meyer, Tanner Pilkins, Ethan Snyder, Joey Wagener, and Joslyn Wyan
Fourth Grade – Ryder Dotson, Remington Fenstermaker, Carson Loy, Vincent McDaniel, Addy Minnich, Isabella Reck, Cora Shroyer, and Michael Wogerman
Third Grade – Gunner Baker, Cori Bates, Mara Borland, Zachary Derr, Andrew Puthoff, Ava Smith, and Leeum Thobe