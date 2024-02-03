CenterPoint Foundation offers grants

HOUSTON, TEXAS – The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is currently accepting applications for its first 2024 grant cycle through Feb. 16.

Funded separately and financially independent from the utility, the Foundation strives to be a catalyst in communities it serves by leveraging everyday opportunities and resources to build vibrancy in those communities.

The Foundation awards grants to eligible organizations and programs supporting community vitality and education. Priority consideration is given to programs serving low-to-moderate income families and under-resourced communities.

“As we reflect on the impact of the Foundation’s funding in 2023, we are filled with renewed enthusiasm to continue building meaningful partnerships with our community stakeholders,” said Alicia Dixon, director of community relations at CenterPoint Energy. “Our focus remains on investing in initiatives which enhance lives today and lay the groundwork for a better tomorrow. We invite eligible organizations to apply for a grant during our first cycle of funding for 2024.”

In 2023, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation’s commitment to community engagement and development was demonstrated through significant contributions, including more than 90,000 volunteer hours and the awarding of $14.8 million in grants across Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas.

Highlighting the scope and impact of this support through the Foundation’s six-state footprint, some of the most notable projects of 2023 include:

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (Indiana): In partnership with the State of Indiana, the Foundation provided a $725,000 grant to expand Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library into four new counties and continued support for eight other counties. As a result of the Foundation’s donations, more than 164,000 books were distributed in 2023.

No Student Left Behind: Mentorship and STEM Career Guidance (Louisiana): The “No Student Left Behind” project is designed to provide mentorship activities, increasing awareness of post-secondary and career opportunities to under-resourced populations. The Foundation awarded a $30,000 grant to the project, which also has a long-term goal of increasing retention and completion rates and higher overall grade point averages of student participants. “No Student Left Behind” will also inform participants of opportunities in STEM education as well as introduce foundational engineering and technology principles to middle and high school youths.

Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative (Minnesota): Bimosedaa, which means “Let’s Walk Together,” is an affordable housing project created in partnership with the Red Lake Nation and a $100,000 grant from the Foundation. This project will offer housing as well as culturally tailored services for Native Americans in Minneapolis. The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is proud to support such an important project with the goal of reducing homelessness among the Native American population.

Pascagoula Streetscape Improvement (Mississippi): In partnership with the city of Pascagoula, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation provided a $40,000 grant to the Streetscape Improvement project. This project will add walking paths, landscaping and lighting to continue to bring businesses and the community together.

OH Taste (Ohio): The Foundation provided a $200,000 grant to 6888 Kitchen Incubator. The food business incubator, set to open in the historic Arcade of Dayton Ohio, is dedicated to providing training, business support resources and commercial kitchen space for under-resourced food entrepreneurs, which are identified as those who are socially disadvantaged or who have limited resources.

Houston Habitat for Humanity (Texas): In partnership with community residents and nonprofit partners, Houston Habitat for Humanity is transforming 127 acres in northeast Houston into a mixed-use community. This project will include 468 affordable single-family homes and up to 500 multi-family units for individuals and families at all stages of life. The Foundation provided a $150,000 grant to support a public park within the neighborhood.

For a closer look at how the CenterPoint Energy Foundation is making a difference in the communities it serves and for information on how to apply, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Foundation.

