Edison State Open House is Feb. 19

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will host an Open House on Monday, Feb. 19, in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m.–noon. The event gives future students and their families a glimpse of what it’s like to be an Edison State student and the opportunities available to help them complete their educational goals.

In addition to engaging with faculty and staff, touring the campus, and learning about financial aid and scholarship opportunities, guests can explore the College’s 100-plus degrees, certificates, and short-term technical certificates. These programs allow students to enter directly into the workforce or transfer to a four-year university.

During the Open House, students can meet with representatives of Franklin University, Tiffin University, and Wright State University to explore Edison State’s transfer partnerships and get assistance with questions related to admissions requirements, deadlines, and scholarship opportunities.

The Open House will include a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) workshop where staff members will be available to assist prospective students in completing their FAFSA. Information sessions will include “The Edison State Experience” and “Transfer Opportunities with Edison State.”

Learn more about the Open House, view a full schedule of events, and register to attend by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/openhouse. Contact Enrollment Management with any questions by calling 937-778-8600 or emailing [email protected].

Those unable to attend the Open House can explore Edison State in other ways. The College offers campus tours weekly on Wednesdays, and each of its regional locations will host an Open House and FAFSA workshop in March. View a full list of visit opportunities at www.edisonohio.edu/visit.