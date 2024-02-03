Coronary artery disease prevention discussed

February is American Heart Month. Guests for Medical Monday and Thriving Thursday are encouraged to wear red to celebrate and raise awareness of the effects of coronary heart disease. Submitted photo

RICHMOND, Ind. — Wear red and join Reid Health’s celebration of American Heart Month for February’s Medical Monday and Thriving Thursday. The topic for the free events will focus on coronary artery disease, the leading cause of death in the United States for men and women.

Red is in support of American Heart Month, which aims to raise awareness of coronary heart disease and actions for a heart-healthy life. The national Wear Red Day on Feb. 2 coordinates with the monthlong effort.

The presenter for Medical Monday is Sean Malarkey, DO, Reid Health Vascular Surgeon, while Missy Griffin, Nurse Practitioner with Richmond Cardiology Associates – Connersville, will speak at Thriving Thursday.

Malarkey and Griffin will share how to prevent coronary artery disease. The presentations will describe the disease, risks, symptoms, treatment, and prevention tips with an emphasis on living a heart-healthy life.

Also during Medical Monday’s “Community Benefit Spotlight,” guests from Oak Park Church will share about their organization. The spotlight is a 10-minute segment that focuses on a Reid Health Community Benefit grant recipient and the impact the funding has on improving health within the community.

Community Benefit partner, Fayette County Purdue Extension, will join Thriving Thursday to talk about the work they are doing in the community. Stephanie McCurdy and Becky Marvel will be the speakers.

Thriving Thursday begins at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 at the Fayette County Senior Center, 477 N. Grand Ave. in Connersville.

Medical Monday is at 1 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Central United Methodist Church, 1425 E. Main St. in Richmond.

Both events are free to attend. To register, call Sharrie Harlin at (765) 983-3000, ext. 4676.

Medical Monday and Thriving Thursday are supported by Reid Health Community Benefit. Harlin started Medical Monday when she worked for the Minority Health Coalition and maintained it after joining Reid Health. The events have loyal followings, averaging 40 to 50 guests each month to learn about various health issues, community programs, and health screenings.