Andersons celebrate 50 years

Jim and Elaine Anderson Jim and Elaine Anderson

WEST CARROLLTON — Jim and Elaine Anderson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 9. The couple was united in marriage on Feb. 9, 1974 at Beamsville Church.

Elaine, a 1974 graduate of Gettysburg High School, is the daughter of the late Webster and Thelma (Wolfe) Morton of Beamsville.

Jim is the son of the late Owen and Marie Anderson.

Together, they have a son, Mark (Carol), of Bellbrook, a daughter, Melanie (Casey) Cordonnier, of Clearwater Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Lauren (Cory) Allen, of Libery Township, Kevin (Erin) Swallow, of Hilliard, Alyssa Cordonnier of Tampa, Fla.; and two great grandchildren, Drew Swallow and Lola Allen.

Cards and notes may be sent to the happy couple at 212 Grantwood Drive, West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.