Arcanum PD investigates death at gas station

An Arcanum police officer was doing a business check when he noticed a vehicle parked at the Arcanum Quick Stop in the early morning hours. The check led him to finding a woman laying on the floor inside the business. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

ARCANUM — On Feb. 4, at approximately 4:33 a.m., an Arcanum Police officer conducted regular business checks and observed a tan/brown Chevy pickup truck parked on the lot of 104 E. South Street (Arcanum Quick Stop). Upon checking the business’s door, the officer found a female lying on the floor inside. The officer forced entry into the business to aid the female, later identified as Jennifer Simason, 39, of Arcanum, an employee.

Arcanum Rescue was called to the scene to assist in aiding the victim. Despite best efforts, the victim had succumbed to an unknown medical emergency; a death investigation was conducted by the Arcanum Police Department, along with assistance from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Darke County Coroner’s Office.

Initial investigation indicates the unknown medical event contributed, and investigators suspect no foul play. The incident remains under investigation by the Arcanum Police Department and assisting agencies.

Any questions should be directed to the Arcanum Police Department and Chief Marcus Ballinger.