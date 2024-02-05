Top Notch club meets

GREENVILLE — The Top Notch 4-H Club met at the Darke County Extension Services Office, on Sunday, Jan. 21. This was the club’s first meeting of the year with 20 members in attendance. The 2023 awards were distributed for Achievement Awards, Leadership Awards and 4-H Membership Awards. The club fundraiser, of Winner’s Meats, was discussed, as well as community service opportunities. The 2024 Darke County Fair changes were also reviewed.The club will meet again on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. in the Youth Building.
Kamryn Beisner